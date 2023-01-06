Lockett (shin) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lockett returned from finger surgery last week after missing just one game, only to suffer a shin injury that limited his playing time (31 percent snap share) in the win over New York. He said earlier this week that he'll play Sunday, and that does seem to be the most likely outcome even if he isn't at his best. The Seahawks need a win at 4:25 p.m. ET (and a Packers loss in the night game) to make the playoffs.