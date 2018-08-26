Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Didn't suit up Friday

Lockett (foot) didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings after being expected to.

Lockett hasn't played since making one catch for 14 yards in the preseason opener against the Colts. In the meantime, Jaron Brown has showed his deep ball abilities, Brandon Marshall may have carved himself a red-zone role and David Moore looked natural as a returner. There's still plenty of room for Lockett to be a solid fantasy asset, but he's not the clear-cut No. 2 WR he was two weeks ago.