Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Disappointing performance
Lockett hauled in both targets for 45 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers. He also rushed once for 11 yards.
This is the third straight week Lockett has been kept below 53 yards and the second straight without a touchdown. The fourth-year pro lives off the deep ball as he has 15.4 yards per catch this season, ranking ninth among receivers with more than 40 receptions. That boom-or-bust mentality hinders Lockett's fantasy value if he doesn't find the end zone since he's averaging just 3.5 catches per game. Lockett will look to get back in the saddle in Week 16 versus the Chiefs, who have the league's worst pass defense.
