Lockett (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

During his five-week stretch dealing with a hamstring issue, Lockett previously sat out the first two sessions of Week 8 prep before capping it with a full practice and a questionable designation ahead of game day. This week, he also has yet to practice, so he may be destined for a similar fate. Friday's injury report will unveil his potential to suit up for Sunday's road game against the Rams.