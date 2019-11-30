Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Doesn't practice Friday
Lockett (shin/illness) was listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett was listed as a limited participant Thursday on the Seahawks' first practice report Week 13, so his downgrade in activity a day later isn't the most reassuring sign. Seattle will see what Lockett is able to do in their final session of the week Saturday before gauging his availability for the Monday night showdown with the Vikings.
