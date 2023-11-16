Lockett (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

For a fifth consecutive week, the Seahawks are placing some practice restrictions on Lockett due to a lingering hamstring issue. It hasn't stopped him from suiting up on game days, as he's put together a 23-243-2 line on 32 targets over the last four contests. Lockett will have two more opportunities this week to get back to all activity before the team potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Rams.