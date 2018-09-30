Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Doesn't score for first time this year

Lockett caught five of six targets for 53 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

This was the first time this season that Lockett failed to find the paydirt. On the bright side, Doug Baldwin returned from a knee injury but Lockett didn't see a drop in targets. The fourth-year pro is still on pace for his best season yet, but he'll face a tough Rams' defense in Week 5.