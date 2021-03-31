The Seahawks are giving Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lockett's new deal includes $37 million guaranteed, giving the reliable sixth-year wideout a deserved pay day. With 3,076 receiving yards and 28 receiving touchdowns over the last three seasons, Lockett has clearly established himself as one of the league's premier deep threats. His yards per reception did drop a bit in 2020, down to 10.5 from 12.9 in 2019, but he made up for the slight decline in efficiency with a career-high 100 catches. Even if Lockett ends up taking more of a backseat to rising superstar DK Metcalf in the future, his chemistry with Russell Wilson and position atop Seattle's receiving depth chart will position him well for strong fantasy production.
