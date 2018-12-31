Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Ends regular season on high note
Lockett hauled in both targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Lockett went three straight games without a touchdown, but he finally found paydirt in the regular-season finale with a 29-yard catch in the first quarter to mark 10 scores for the year -- more than his first three campaigns combined. He also set career highs in receptions (57) and receiving yards (965) this season, and he continues to establish himself as a deep threat with 15 catches over 20 yards and six over 40. Lockett won't command major looks in any outing -- he didn't have more than seven targets in any game -- but he warrants fantasy attention as a touchdown-dependent option. He'll have a difficult task for the first round of playoffs, as the Cowboys yielded just 12 touchdowns to wideouts this season.
