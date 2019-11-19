Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Expected to be available Sunday
Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett is "doing better," and he expects the wide receiver to play Sunday at Philadelphia, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Lockett is in recovery mode from the shin contusion that caused him to miss overtime of the Seahawks' Week 10 win at San Francisco. Subsequent swelling in the region forced a stay in the hospital, but he was able to return to Seattle last Wednesday. There's no telling how much, if any, practice time he'll get in this week, but Carroll's comments put a positive spin on Lockett's availability.
