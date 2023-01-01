Lockett (hand) is expected to play Sunday versus the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
Lockett is expected to return from a broken left index finger injury, for which he required surgery, after missing just one game. He upgraded to a full practice participant Friday, and the wideout's status will be made official prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. With Marquise Goodwin (shoulder/wrist) having been placed on IR on Saturday, Lockett's presence would stand to provide a notable boost for Seattle's offense against the Jets' stingy defense.
