Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett (shin) looked good at Friday's practice and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Lockett injured his shin in his first game back after missing a week with a broken finger, ultimately seeing only two targets and 31 percent of offensive snaps in the 23-6 win over New York last Sunday. Earlier this week he said he'll play in the must-win game this Sunday, and Carroll is singing the same tune after a successful practice Friday. Cautious fantasy managers may want to stay tuned nonetheless ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, considering Carroll doesn't have the best track record of providing reliable injury information.