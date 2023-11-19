Lockett (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lockett missed practice all week and is listed as questionable. A seasoned veteran, Lockett isn't someone who needs to practice in order to play on Sundays, but it's fair to wonder how close to 100 percent he is headed into Sunday. DK Metcalf and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be needed to pick up some extra targets if Lockett is cleared to play and limited in any way.