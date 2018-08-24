Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Expected to play Friday

Lockett (foot) is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lockett missed last week's preseason game against the Chargers with a minor injury he sustained as a result of another player stepping on his foot. However, it looks like he'll be back in action Friday on a night he should serve as Russell Wilson's top target, as Doug Baldwin is out nursing a knee injury.