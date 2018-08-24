Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Expected to play Friday
Lockett (foot) is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lockett missed last week's preseason game against the Chargers with a minor injury he sustained as a result of another player stepping on his foot. However, it looks like he'll be back in action Friday on a night he should serve as Russell Wilson's top target, as Doug Baldwin is out nursing a knee injury.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Won't play Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited action in preseason opener•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Wasn't fully healthy in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Turns in inconsistent season•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited to eight yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updating Saints Fantasy Expectations
It looks like Jonathan Williams will share running back work with Alvin Kamara during Mark...
-
Ranking the Ravens without Hurst
Hayden Hurst will miss the start of the season with a foot injury. How does that impact the...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.