Lockett (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lockett, who is officially listed as questionable for Week 8, practiced in full Friday and looks on track to suit up versus the Browns. The veteran wideout's status will be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, the Seahawks already have DK Metcalf back on the field after he missed Week 7.