Lockett, who's questionable due to hamstring and rib injuries, is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lockett was banged up during Week 8 prep, but the specifics of his injury and his participation in practice were less than clear. Regardless, it appears like Seattle, barring a setback, will not only have Lockett available but are surprisingly expected to have DK Metcalf (knee) back as well. Despite the optimistic reports, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm both wideout's availability ahead of Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.