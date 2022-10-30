Lockett, who's questionable due to hamstring and rib injuries, is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lockett was banged up during Week 8 prep, but the specifics of his injury and his participation in practice were less than clear. Regardless, it appears like Seattle, barring a setback, will not only have Lockett available but are surprisingly expected to have DK Metcalf (knee) back as well. Despite the optimistic reports, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm both wideout's availability ahead of Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Headed for game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Gets questionable tag for Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Gets back to full participation•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited in return to practice•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Seven catches Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Active as expected Week 7•