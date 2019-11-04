Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Explodes for 152 yards, two scores

Lockett caught 13 of 18 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

It was a truly remarkable outing for Lockett, who was Russell Wilson's go-to guy all afternoon, as the two showed uncanny chemistry in clutch situations. Of Lockett's 13 receptions, 10 went for either a first down or a touchdown. This performance helped Lockett achieve career-highs in receptions (59) and targets (72) through just nine games, and he's ringing up at an impressive 81.9 percent catch rate. Lockett's massive target share makes his production sustainable, and fantasy owners should continue plugging him in even against a stout 49ers defense in Week 10.