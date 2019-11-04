Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Explodes for 152 yards, two scores
Lockett caught 13 of 18 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
It was a truly remarkable outing for Lockett, who was Russell Wilson's go-to guy all afternoon, as the two showed uncanny chemistry in clutch situations. Of Lockett's 13 receptions, 10 went for either a first down or a touchdown. This performance helped Lockett achieve career-highs in receptions (59) and targets (72) through just nine games, and he's ringing up at an impressive 81.9 percent catch rate. Lockett's massive target share makes his production sustainable, and fantasy owners should continue plugging him in even against a stout 49ers defense in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...