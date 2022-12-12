Lockett caught five of nine targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers.
Lockett caught a four-yard touchdown during the second quarter, remarkably giving him a sixth straight game with a score. The veteran has posted at least 60 yards in five of those outings, offering a dependable playmaker for quarterback Geno Smith. Lockett's strong recent production will be put to the test in Week 15, however, as a Thursday night matchup versus the 49ers' dominant defense awaits. That said, Lockett managed nine catches for 107 yards versus San Francisco in Week 2, raising optimism over his outlook.
