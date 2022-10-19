Lockett was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett made a sudden appearance on Seattle's injury report last Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring issue, only to practice fully Friday and enter the weekend without a designation. He proceeded to log a typical 82 percent of the offensive snaps but didn't do much with them, gathering in two of five targets for 17 yards in a win over the Cardinals. The catch and yard counts were season lows, and Lockett now isn't practicing at all to begin Week 7 prep. Fortunately for the eighth-year pro, he has sessions available to him Thursday and Friday to set himself up to play Sunday at the Chargers.