Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Falls back to earth
Lockett caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Rams. He added a seven-yard run during the contest.
It was a disappointing encore to Lockett's 91-yard Week 4 performance. The third-year speedster has been held under 35 total yards in three of five games this season and has scored just once since Week 15 of the 2015 season. Things aren't about to get easier with tough matchups against the Giants and Texans coming after the bye.
