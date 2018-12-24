Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Falls behind Baldwin
Lockett caught four of five targets for 99 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
Lockett posted his second-most receiving yards of the season but failed to reach the end zone for the third straight game despite scoring in nine of the first 12 contests. He's clearly playing second fiddle again to Doug Baldwin, who made seven catches on 12 targets for 126 yards and a score in this outing. Nevertheless, Lockett is within reach of his first 1,000-yard season if he can pile up over 101 yards in Week 17 versus the Cardinals.
