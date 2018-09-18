Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds end zone again

Lockett caught five of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Bears.

Lockett's performance was highlighted by an excellent 19-yard grab in the back corner of the end zone to bring Seattle within a touchdown during the fourth quarter. That catch gave Lockett two scores in as many appearances this season, already matching his 2017 total. In leading the Seahawks in all major receiving categories Monday, Lockett continued to take advantage of Doug Baldwin (knee) being sidelined.