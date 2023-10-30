Lockett recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Lockett's nine targets were surprisingly his second-highest total of the season, which allowed him to top 80 yards in a game for as many times on the campaign -- both of which came in his last three games. The highlight of his performance came on a 12-yard touchdown reception midway through the second quarter, his first time in the end zone since Week 2. When possible, the Seahawks try to run an offense centered on the ground game, which has served to limit Lockett's volume and production through seven contests. However, his performance Sunday showed that when Seattle is chasing points or in a tight game, Lockett is still capable of delivering solid fantasy performances.