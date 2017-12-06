Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds the end zone

Lockett caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Philadelphia.

Lockett put Seattle up by two scores in the third quarter when he worked his way across the field on a short crosser and was found by a scrambling Russell Wilson for a 1-yard score. It was Lockett's first touchdown of the season and it might take a little while for him to get his next one. Lockett has, for the most part, been quiet this season with the emergence of Paul Richardson. He also seems to be getting a little competition from tight end Nick Vannett, who has caught multiple passes in three of his last four games. Vannett, Seattle's second tight end behind Jimmy Graham, saw more offensive snaps than Lockett on Sunday -- 33 to 29.