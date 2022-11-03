Lockett (hamstring/ribs) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After a week in which he tended to hamstring and rib injuries, Lockett seemingly is in the clear following the second session of Week 9 prep. The same can be said for DK Metcalf (knee), setting the duo up to face a Cardinals defense Sunday that has conceded the fifth-most catches (105) but only five total touchdowns to wide receivers in eight games this season.
