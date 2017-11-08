Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Full practice Tuesday

Lockett (shoulder) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Lockett was held out of Monday's walk-though, but the team was presumably erring on the side of caution. With him practicing fully Tuesday, the 25-year-old looks on track to go Thursday against the Cardinals, as long as he avoids any setbacks.

