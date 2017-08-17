Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Game-time decision Friday
Lockett (leg) will be a game-time decision for Friday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Lockett plans to test his injured leg in pregame warmups in order to assess if he'll be able to play or not. His priority is Week 1 availability, however, so don't expect the Seahawks to rush him back into action. Paul Richardson (shoulder) is also questionable for Friday, so Tanner McEvoy could end up seeing reps with the first team if both of the aforementioned receivers are ruled out.
