Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Generates 120 receiving yards

Lockett caught four of six passes for 120 yards in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Lockett flashed his big-play abilities yet again with two catches over 40 yards, including a 53-yard snag that set up a J.D. McKissic touchdown catch with less than two minutes remaining. Unfortunately, it was too late for the Seahawks, who didn't get the ball back after a failed onside kick. The fourth-year pro had a breakout season setting career highs across all categories with 57 catches for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lockett had just nine total receiving scores entering the season, so this uptick was surprising, especially considering he was targeted in the red zone just six times all year. Another major improvement was recording 17 receptions over 20 yards after never hitting double digits in the stat previously. Lockett signed a three-year, $30.75 million deal before the season began, so he'll be a major bargain if this success is replicated again.