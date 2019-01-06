Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Generates 120 receiving yards
Lockett caught four of six passes for 120 yards in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.
Lockett flashed his big-play abilities yet again with two catches over 40 yards, including a 53-yard snag that set up a J.D. McKissic touchdown catch with less than two minutes remaining. Unfortunately, it was too late for the Seahawks, who didn't get the ball back after a failed onside kick. The fourth-year pro had a breakout season setting career highs across all categories with 57 catches for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lockett had just nine total receiving scores entering the season, so this uptick was surprising, especially considering he was targeted in the red zone just six times all year. Another major improvement was recording 17 receptions over 20 yards after never hitting double digits in the stat previously. Lockett signed a three-year, $30.75 million deal before the season began, so he'll be a major bargain if this success is replicated again.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Ends regular season on high note•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Falls behind Baldwin•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Disappointing performance•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Hauls in five passes•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Big plays only•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Comes in clutch against Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...