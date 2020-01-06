Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Generates 62 yards in win
Lockett caught four of eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles.
DK Metcalf stole the show with seven receptions for 160 yards and a score, but Lockett produced modest production despite not finding the paydirt. Three of Lockett's four catches went for first downs, and it was his third time in four games where he mustered up 50-plus yards. Lockett and the Seahawks will head to Green Bay for the divisional round. During the regular season, the Packers allowed 232.6 passing yards per game.
