Lockett (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Despite missing practice all of last week and being questionable this past Sunday at the Chargers, Lockett was able to suit up, log 67 percent of the offensive snaps and reel in seven of eight targets for 45 yards. The snap share was a season low after earning between 78 and 96 percent for the first six games of the campaign. On Thursday, Lockett told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that his hamstring "feels alright." When combined with the fact DK Metcalf's status for Sunday's contest against the Giants is unknown, Lockett may have no choice but to return to his normal workload this weekend.