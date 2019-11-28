Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday
Lockett (shin) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The Seahawks merely released an estimate of player participation, so how Lockett is listed Friday and Saturday will give a better sense of his health. Considering he seemed to come out of the team's Week 12 win at Philadelphia unscathed from the shin injury suffered Week 10, he'll look to ditch his designation prior to Monday's clash with the Vikings.
