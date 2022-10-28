The Seahawks list Lockett as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants with hamstring and ribs injuries, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The rib issue may be the greater concern for Lockett at this juncture, as the wideout was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to the hamstring injury before returning to full activity Thursday. With the Seahawks now attaching the rib injury to Lockett's name ahead of Friday's practice, fantasy managers will now need to keep a close eye on reports pertaining to the wideout ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Lockett gains clearance for the Week 8 matchup, he could have a clear path to being Geno Smith's No. 1 target; DK Metcalf (knee) is also listed as questionable but hasn't practiced this week and appears unlikely to play.