Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Gets three-year extension

Lockett (foot) agreed Wednesday with the Seahawks on a three-year contract extension with a base value of $31.8 million, including $20 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Lockett is now signed through 2021 on a contract with a maximum value of $37.8 million. It's a big commitment for a player with career averages of 2.9 catches and 39 receiving yards per game, but the Seahawks aren't wrong for thinking the 25-year-old has untapped upside, not to mention the crucial role he fills on special teams as the top return man for both kickoffs and punts. Lockett has only missed one game in three seasons, but the Seahawks believe a PCL injury and broken leg -- sustained on separate occasions -- kept him from reaching his top form the past two seasons. The extension also provides another hint that Lockett's current foot injury isn't too serious. He's entrenched as the team's No. 2 receiver, with the potential for an expanded workload if Doug Baldwin's troublesome knee flares up during the season.