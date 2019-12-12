Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Getting back to normal

Coach Pete Carroll called Lockett "really back" in form this week, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports. "He was pretty good last week and he's going into this week rarin' to go," Carroll said.

Lockett is entering a second straight week without being listed on the Seahawks' injury report, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. The wide receiver's Week 14 performance also backs up Carroll's comments. Lockett put up four catches (on six catches) for 43 yards this past Sunday against the Rams. By putting the shin contusion suffered Week 10 at San Francisco further in the rearview mirror, he's poised to pounce on a Panthers defense that has given up the third-most receiving yards (185.2 per game) to wideouts this season.