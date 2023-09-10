Lockett is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lockett got hurt while blocking for Kenneth Walker on a running play, getting looked at on the field and in the medical tent before news of a concussion check emerged. If he's enters the protocol for head injuries, he'll need to complete its five phases before gaining clearance for further game action.
