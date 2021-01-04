Lockett hauled in 12 receptions (14 targets) for 90 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Lockett capped off the regular season with a bang, abusing a battered 49ers secondary that focused its remaining resources on containing DK Metcalf (three catches for 21 yards). The 28-year-old had taken a backseat to the budding superstar across from him in formations down the stretch, averaging just 46.9 yards per game with one total touchdown over his previous nine contests. Despite his monster performance in the season finale, we may see more of the second-half version of Lockett as opposed the big production we saw early in the season prior to Metcalf's coming-out party. That being said, the veteran of Seattle's receiving corps will finish with strong numbers, catching a team-record 100 receptions, 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns over 16 games. Lockett could put up a repeat performance in next week's NFC Wild Card round, as Metcalf is likely to draw the Rams' top defensive back, Jalen Ramsey, in Sunday's playoff matchup between division rivals.