Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Goes over century mark

Lockett gained 121 yards on six catches and lost two yards on one carry in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

Lockett came on strong in the fourth quarter with gains of 54, 19 and four yards. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but he did finish second on the team with eight targets in Sunday's game, after drawing seven looks the previous week against the Giants. He and Paul Richardson are essentially co-No. 2 receivers, both offering big-play ability without the assurance of consistent volume. Week 9 brings a touch matchup against a Washington defense that's held wideouts to under 7.0 yards per target this year.