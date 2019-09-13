Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Good to go for Sunday

Lockett (back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett didn't take the practice field Wednesday as a result of a back injury, but after returning in a limited capacity Thursday, coach Pete Carroll said the wide receiver looked "fine," per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. With no doubts about his availability for Week 2, Lockett can focus on taking advantage of a Steelers defense that allowed 366 yards through the air in their season opener at New England.