Lockett (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Arizona, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

DK Metcalf, meanwhile, is listed as questionable with hip and rib injuries. Lockett doesn't have much room for snap/route growth but would project for a larger share of Seattle's targets in the event of a Metcalf absence. The Cardinals rank bottom 10 in a slew of pass-defense stats and have injury issues in the secondary to boot.