Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Hauls in five passes
Lockett caught five of six targets for 42 yards and no touchdowns in Monday's win over the Vikings. He also lost three yards on two carries.
The Seahawks were stymied by a tough defense and Lockett wasn't immune. His longest-catch was 14 yards as Russell Wilson couldn't connect with him on deep throws, but Lockett drew an important pass interference in the fourth quarter that brought the Seahawks into the red zone and set up an eventual field goal. It was just the fourth time in 13 games Lockett failed to score a touchdown, but he did provide fantasy owners with some solace by reeling in a two-point conversion. The Seahawks will look for their fifth straight win in San Francisco in Week 15.
