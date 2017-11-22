Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Hauls in four passes
Lockett caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Monday's 34-31 loss to Atlanta. He did most of his damage in the return game, accounting for 197 kick-return yards.
Monday was Lockett's third game in his last five contests with at least four catches, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The third-year receiver has just one game of over 70 yards this season and remains scoreless. If you were to say during the preseason that the Seahawks would trade away Jermaine Kearse and move to a more pass-happy attack, the assumption would have been big production from Lockett. That hasn't been the case as Paul Richardson has, instead, emerged as a big-play threat behind Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham. Part of the problem is a lack of explosive plays. Lockett is averaging a catch of 20 or more yards once ever 8.3 receptions this season as compared to once every 5.7 catches in 2015 and once every 4.6 catches in 2016.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...