Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Hauls in four passes

Lockett caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Monday's 34-31 loss to Atlanta. He did most of his damage in the return game, accounting for 197 kick-return yards.

Monday was Lockett's third game in his last five contests with at least four catches, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The third-year receiver has just one game of over 70 yards this season and remains scoreless. If you were to say during the preseason that the Seahawks would trade away Jermaine Kearse and move to a more pass-happy attack, the assumption would have been big production from Lockett. That hasn't been the case as Paul Richardson has, instead, emerged as a big-play threat behind Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham. Part of the problem is a lack of explosive plays. Lockett is averaging a catch of 20 or more yards once ever 8.3 receptions this season as compared to once every 5.7 catches in 2015 and once every 4.6 catches in 2016.