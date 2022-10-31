Lockett caught five of eight targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.

The veteran wideout was questionable to even play in this one due to multiple injuries, and while Lockett was able to tough them out, he didn't appear to be 100 percent and dropped a couple passes early. He more than made up for his miscues though, hauling in a 33-yard pass from Geno Smith midway through the fourth quarter that broke open a 13-13 tie. Lockett wound up leading Seattle in receiving yards, but he'll likely have his practice workload capped to give him extra time to heal up ahead of a Week 9 clash with the Cardinals.