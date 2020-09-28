Lockett caught nine of 13 targets for 100 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

The speedster found the end zone once in the first quarter on a 43-yard bomb and then twice in the second quarter on one-yard strikes, helping Russell Wilson make history as the first QB to throw for at least four TDs in each of his team's first three games. Lockett could be poised for another big performance next week against a Dolphins defense that couldn't contain John Brown or Stefon Diggs in its Week 2 meeting with the Bills.