Lockett (hamstring/ribs) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett is listed on the official injury report with hamstring and rib injuries, while head coach Pete Carroll said the wideout had an "oblique kind of something" crop up during Thursday's practice. Furthermore, Carroll said Lockett was held out of practice Friday, whereas the injury report says he was a limited participant (after a limited showing Wednesday and a full session Thursday). Whatever the exact details, Carroll said he considers both Lockett and DK Metcalf (knee) to be game-time decisions ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young are the replacement options if Lockett and/or Metcalf is included on the inactive list.