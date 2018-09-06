Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Healthy for Week 1
Lockett isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Denver, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett missed the final three weeks of the preseason with a foot injury that was never believed to be serious. The lack of concern was supported by Seattle's decision to sign the wideout to a three-year, $31.8 million extension in late August. Lockett enters the season as the team's clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver, hoping to help fill the target void left by the offseason departures of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson. With Doug Baldwin and Broncos cornerback Chris Harris likely to spend much of Sunday's game squaring off in the slot, Lockett should have the more favorable matchup against outside corners Bradley Roby and Tramaine Brock.
