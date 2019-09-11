Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Held out of practice
Lockett (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
This appears to be a new injury for Lockett. Although it's not a good sign that he was completely kept off the practice field, the Seahawks may simply be exercising caution with a thin receiver corps. Lockett was targeted twice in the season opener and hauled in one pass for a 44-yard touchdown, but his performance was overshadowed by rookie DK Metcalf's four receptions on six targets for 89 yards. If Lockett's unable to shake off this injury by Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Metcalf could see another large target share while Jaron Brown, Gary Jennings and John Ursua see an uptick in their snap counts.
