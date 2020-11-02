Lockett recorded four receptions on five targets for 33 yards in Week 8 against the 49ers.

Coming off a massive Week 7 performance, Lockett was held in check by San Francisco's defense. Instead, DK Metcalf was peppered with 15 targets and posted 161 receiving yards with two scores. Though Lockett has seven touchdowns, he's accumulated six of them in two games. Similarly, he has accounted for 300 of his 575 receiving yards in two games this season. That leaves him with huge upside in every game, but also with a limited floor. Lockett will try to get back on track in Week 9 against Buffalo.