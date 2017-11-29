Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Held without a catch vs. 49ers
Lockett was held without a catch on just one target
Lockett was held without a catch twice each of the last two years. Sunday's bagel was his first this year. Quarterback Russell Wilson spread his targets to eight receivers, which probably impacted Lockett's involvement.
