Lockett (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lockett, who is officially listed as questionable, practiced in full Friday and looks on track to suit up Week 8. The veteran wideout's status will be made official when Seattle releases its inactive list roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, the Seahawks already have DK Metcalf back on the field after he missed Week 7 win over Arizona with rib and hip injuries.