Lockett handled a mix of individual and team drills at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

One day removed from Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reporting that Lockett was dealing with some undisclosed minor tightness, Lockett increased his activity level from Monday's work on a side field. Tuesday's workload marked Lockett's most since last week. It remains unclear if the Seahawks will allow him to get some preseason action, with the team's exhibition slate kicking off Friday against the Vikings.